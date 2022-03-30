Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 30

South Africa is likely to end the national state of disaster next week. Minister of Cooperative Governance and traditional affairs Dlamini Zuma said the new regulations would be gazetted from Tuesday evening and citizens would have 48 hours to comment, which would allow the government to assess the comments and make a final decision on ending the National State of Disaster. Dlamini-Zuma also brought relief to many after she announced the Social Relief Grants where people were getting R350, will continue to be given to the most vulnerable until March 2023, albeit under a new law.

Read here for more on this.

Durban University of Technology is set to resume its academic programmes on four of its campuses thanks to the Durban High Court granting the university an interim interdict against violent protest, damage to property and the intimidation of staff and students.