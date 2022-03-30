Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 30

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
South Africa is likely to end the national state of disaster next week. Minister of Cooperative Governance and traditional affairs Dlamini Zuma said the new regulations would be gazetted from Tuesday evening and citizens would have 48 hours to comment, which would allow the government to assess the comments and make a final decision on ending the National State of Disaster. Dlamini-Zuma also brought relief to many after she announced the Social Relief Grants where people were getting R350, will continue to be given to the most vulnerable until March 2023, albeit under a new law.
Read here for more on this.
Durban University of Technology is set to resume its academic programmes on four of its campuses thanks to the Durban High Court granting the university an interim interdict against violent protest, damage to property and the intimidation of staff and students.
This follows a wave of violent protests. Last week, University management announced the closure of its Steve Biko, Ritson, ML Sultan and City campuses.
At the time it said protesters violated Covid-19 protocols, damaged property and traumatised staff in what was allegedly supposed to be an organised intervention . Management added that they had appealed to police for assistance as they were unable to prevent attacks.
For more on this story, read here.
Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza says clubs must adhere to the regulations for the return of fans to pave the way for football to get back to 100% capacity at stadiums sooner rather than later.
Khoza confirmed that stadiums for DStv Premiership and Nedbank Cup matches will be allowed to hold 50% capacity again, starting with Cup quarter-finals on April 8.
Fans have waited approximately two years to return to soccer stadiums, following the Covid-19 outbreak in March 2020. Late last year, the government announced that 2 000 vaccinated supporters can attend football matches, but, after the MTN8 final pilot project, the league reverted to playing behind closed doors. The league has earmarked the Nedbank Cup quarter-final matches for April 8 and 9,as the first matches that will be open to spectators.
Read here for more on this.
IOL