Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 4
Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
A North West father is expected to go on trial in the North West High Court for the murder of his daughter a year ago.
The 47-year-old man is accused of taking his daughter from her mother’s home without permission.
The State is set to prove that the father murdered and stuffed the body of the little girl in the ceiling.
It still remains unclear what is motive for the alleged murder was.
More than 100 City of Joburg employees were left stunned when they were visited at their homes by armed members of the K9 unit.
This as their jobs are no on the line after their previously fixed-term contracts were converted to permanent employment.
The city had written letters to 130 employees who received permanent employment when the ANC was running the metro stating the appointments were unlawful.
