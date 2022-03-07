Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 7

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
South Africa is hit by another celebrity death - DJ Dimplez.
His family confirmed the news on Sunday evening.
The family stated Dj Dimplez, real name Boitumelo Athiel Mooi, died from a brain haemorrhage.
The news of the Yaya hitmaker’s death comes nearly two weeks after Riky Rick’s death.
A gang of armed men ambushed worshippers at a mosque in Kabokweni, Mpumalanga.
The suspects are alleged to have made off with a vehicle and personal belongings of worshippers.
Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the mosque was robbed on Friday afternoon.
Fridays are holy days for Muslims who celebrate Jumuah.
Mohlala said 15 heavily armed suspects in a white Toyota Quantum stormed the mosque after 1pm.
It is believed that about 20 worshippers were held at gunpoint while they were being robbed of their personal belongings.
Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.
No arrests have been made yet.
IOL