Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 9

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

A Khayelitsha family is seeking assistance from the public to locate their 42-year-old relative who went missing after allegedly visiting her new lover. The family believe the missing woman, Phumla Brunette Stofile may be a victim of human trafficking. She was last seen on Friday, February 18, 2022, as she was set to meet up with the man the family only knew as ‘Thando’.

For more on this story read here. A 15-year-old boy appeared in the Blue Down Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town on two counts of murder. The boy is alleged of shooting and killing his parents in their family home in Brackenfell on Sunday evening.

The boy is the nephew of popular South African singer Craig Lucas. The boy, who has since been released into the care of a relative, is being represented by prominent Cape Town crime defence lawyer, William Booth. For more on this story read here.

