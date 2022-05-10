Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 10

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Story continues below Advertisment

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has warned the newly-elected Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane and his slate against purging those that challenged them for leadership of the organisation in the province. Ramaphosa made the appeal while delivering his closing address at the ANC’s ninth provincial conference, at the East London International Convention Centre (ICC) on Monday, where Mabuyane and his slate secured a sweeping victory against their rivals. Despite the outcome of the elections, Ramaphosa warned against the “railroad” of those who did not make it to the top leadership of the ANC in the Eastern Cape. Read here for more on this story.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Sharks’ relentless pursuit to build a super team has taken another major step forward with the signing of red hot Lions flank Vincent Tshituka on a three-year-deal, and another potent Lion, tighthead prop Carlu Sadie, is expected to be announced shortly. Just last week they landed a big catch in Sale Sharks and one-time Springbok centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg while some time ago, super Springbok Eben Etzebeth was confirmed to be moving to Hollywoodbets Kings Park to be reunited with his former Stormers and current Bok teammates Siya Kolisi and Bongi Mobambi. The 23-year-old Tshituka has been sensational in the URC and has won an impressive four man-of-the-match awards in the competition.

Story continues below Advertisment

He is known to be Bok coach Jacques Nienaber’s long-term plans and he is likely to join the Bok squad once his South African citizenship has been resolved. For more on this read here. Calitzdorp learners, who usually walk to school, are being equipped with bicycles.

Story continues below Advertisment

Braai and cycle enthusiast, and local residents, Jan Scannell, better known as Jan Braai, with Ninety One client director and friend Nic Alberts, identified the need for bicycles and reached out to non-profit organisation Qhubeka. In 2015, Scannell and Ninety One (then Investec Asset Management) assisted in getting the town’s high school learners bicycles from Qhubeka, which donates bicycles in order to improve access to schools, clinics and jobs. On Friday, Calitzdorp High School received 201 bicycles, bringing the number of donated bicycles in the region to 600.