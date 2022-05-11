Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 11

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has received the updated report on the real-time audits by the Auditor-General for funds for the floods which devastated KwaZulu-Natal.
A few weeks ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke would conduct real-time audits to prevent the looting of funds to rebuild KZN.
This was after the province was ravaged by floods that led to the death of more than 300 people and caused damage to houses, roads, bridges, businesses, schools, clinics and other infrastructure.
Government said it would be putting forward R1 billion and this amount would later increase.
In sports, Manchester City announced Tuesday they had reached an agreement to sign star striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund — sending an ominous statement of intent to their rivals.
The Norwegian international will move to the Etihad after the Premier League champions agreed to pay his reported 60-million-euro (£51 million, $63 million) release clause.
The deal for the towering 21-year-old ends City's long search for a specialist striker to replace record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who left last year.
The club failed in a high-profile attempt to prise England captain Harry Kane away from Tottenham Hotspur last summer.
Haaland, whose father Alf-Inge played for City from 2000 to 2003, has been sensational since joining Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020, scoring 85 goals in 88 appearances for the German side.
