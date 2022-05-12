Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 12

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Story continues below Advertisment

A North West man who stabbed his mother to death before drinking her blood has been arrested. Police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said initial information indicated that there was a fight between a 53-year-old Kedisaletse Elizbeth Moswane and her 24-year-old son Thabang Mishack Moswane. On arrival at the scene, police found Kedisaletse’s body inside a shack, with numerous stab wounds. The police were informed that Thabang was allegedly seen drinking his mother’s blood after stabbing her.

Story continues below Advertisment

For more on this, read here. The parents of one of the five men who escaped from police holding cells in Zeerust earlier this week have handed over their son to local authorities. The parents of Tshepiso Kwenampe of Dinokana brought him back to the police on Tuesday night after he escaped with Joshua Sibanda, Amogelang Motsiane, Bengu Hlanganane, and Enoch Lebeloane.

Story continues below Advertisment

The five escapees overpowered a police officer, took his cell keys and escaped. Four other escapees remain at large and members of the public have been warned not to attempt to apprehend them, but to contact the police if they are seen. Read here for more on this story. And in sports: Lions prop Carlu Sadie follows Vincent Tshituka to the Sharks.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Sharks clearly have similar thinking in signing arguably the strongest prop in the South African game in Carlu Sadie, who joins on a two-year deal in what is the Sharks’ latest raiding of the Lions’ den, and he and Thomas du Toit will keep each other honest in a fight for the No 3 jersey. Just days ago, Vincent Tshituka was announced as a Shark for the next three years, and the on-fire flank will considerably boost the loose forward stocks at Hollywoodbets Kings Park. For more on this, read here.