The Global Fund has donated $547m (R8.8bn) towards HIV/AIDS, TB and Malaria programmes in South Africa. The intervention programmes are expected to run from April 2022 to March 2025. The initiative is a joint effort of the National Department of Health, Beyond Zero, AIDS Foundation of South Africa (AFSA) and NACOSA. Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as the chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC), welcomed the Global Fund grant that will continue to support and strengthen the country’s health system.

This is the seventh donation to the country since their first, in 2003, of $1.3 billion. For more information read here. Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic is being strongly linked with a move to Durban based club Royal AM.

The 29-year-old has had a disastrous season with Amakhosi and has only scored one league goal to date. It appears likely that he will be one of the players who depart Chiefs at the end of the season as the club looks to rebuild ahead of next season. Royal AM have been one of the surprise packages of the season and the Chatsworth Stadium based club have a strong chance of finishing second this term.

