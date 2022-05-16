Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 16

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Kwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Story continues below Advertisment

The defeat of Thembeka Mchunu, who was running for the position of chairperson for the ANC in its Musa Dladla region in northern KwaZulu-Natal is a setback for President Cyril Ramaphosa. This is the view of University of KwaZulu-Natal academic Siyabonga Ntombela who said Mchunu’s defeat should not come as a shock given how Ramaphosa’s backers in the province have fared thus far at regional conferences. Mchunu, the wife of Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu, was defeated by Musa Cebekhulu, a candidate who was nominated from the floor at the conference.

Story continues below Advertisment

For more on this story, read here. A group of Good Samaritans were praised after they put themselves in harm’s way and rushed to help a woman who suffered a health emergency while driving. Security video captured the moment a woman experienced a “medical episode” while driving through Palm Beach County in the US on May 5.

Story continues below Advertisment

The footage was shared by the Boynton Beach Police Department earlier this week and showed the woman’s car perilously moving into an intersection. A woman, believed to be the driver’s co-worker, immediately takes action after seeing her slumped over the steering wheel. She jumps out of her own car and runs up to the moving vehicle. She waves her arms frantically, calling for help.

Story continues below Advertisment

At this point, the vehicle veers to the opposite side of the road. Several strangers exit their cars and rush over. Some stand in front of the vehicle, using their strength to bring the car to a halt. Read here for more on this story.