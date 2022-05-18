Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 18

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

The 20-year-old black agricultural Stellenbosch University student, whose belongings were urinated on this past weekend, has lodged a criminal complaint against the alleged perpetrator, Theuns du Toit.

This comes after the victim, Babalo Ndwayana, initially decided to forgive the offender, but later changed his mind when his father, Mkuseli Kaduka, persuaded him that Du Toit should be held accountable for his actions.

The incident took place on Sunday at the Huis Marais residence and a video of it spread like wildfire on social media.