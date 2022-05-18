Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 18

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
The 20-year-old black agricultural Stellenbosch University student, whose belongings were urinated on this past weekend, has lodged a criminal complaint against the alleged perpetrator, Theuns du Toit.
This comes after the victim, Babalo Ndwayana, initially decided to forgive the offender, but later changed his mind when his father, Mkuseli Kaduka, persuaded him that Du Toit should be held accountable for his actions.
The incident took place on Sunday at the Huis Marais residence and a video of it spread like wildfire on social media.
Police said cases of housebreaking, malicious damage to property and crimen injuria are being investigated.
Kaizer Chiefs's ongoing case at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee (DC) appears to have come to end as they were fined for their failure to fulfill two fixtures in December.
Amakhosi opted against fulfilling their fixtures against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows in late December after a Covid-19 outbreak at their Naturena training facility.
Chiefs took their matter to an Arbitrator who ruled in their favour, however the PSL reviewed that decision as well.
PSL Prosecutor Zola Majavu confirmed that Chiefs appeared before the PSL DC on Tuesday and pleaded guilty and were subsequently fined R200 000.
