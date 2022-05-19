Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 19

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Former mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Mpho Moerane, died on Wednesday at the Milpark Hospital. The news was confirmed during a media conference by the family's representative, Mike Maile, who said Moerane was certified dead at 5.54pm. Maile said Moerane was admitted to the intensive care unit of Milpark Hospital where he received maximum medical expert treatment, support and care for injuries sustained.

Moerane leaves behind his wife, Fikile Moerane, four children, his mother and siblings. Read here for more on this story. An anonymous social media account, supposedly run by a sexual misconduct/rape victim, has aired how the University of Cape Town (UCT) has failed to suspend a professor accused of violating a student.

It is alleged, by the anonymous social media account, that the victim was allegedly raped on UCT’s premises and that the university has failed to suspend the lecturer concerned. But the response of UCT Vice Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, has left many alarmed after she tweeted that the victim could have an agenda after she refused assistance from the university. T The apparent victim, using the anonymous social media account, alleges that they have been instructed by the university to keep the matter “internal” and not report it.

They also state they are under witness protection. In a media statement, UCT confirms that the matter has been reported to the police and is subject to multiple investigations. Read here for more.

South Africa’s Johanna Mazibuko may possibly be the world’s oldest person. According to her identity document, she was born in 1894 – making her 128 years old. She has lived through two world wars, the Spanish flu, Y2K and Covid-19.

Born on a maize farm in Ottosdal, Johanna now lives in Jouberton, Klerksdorp. She moved to Jouberton when she got married and she had seven children. Her surviving children are 81 and 83 years old, respectively.