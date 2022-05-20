Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 20

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke says the process is already under way to conduct real-time audits in the departments, entities and municipalities following the KwaZulu-Natal relief efforts.
Maluleke told members of the standing committee on the auditor-general on Thursday evening that they would monitor the paper trail in the province. This is one of the measures to prevent corruption and looting.
President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Maluleke a few weeks ago after he announced that R1 billion would be allocated for relief measures. Ramaphosa said more money would be released in the province.
It has been estimated that R17 billion would be required to rebuild schools, roads, hospitals, clinics and other infrastructure.
South African referee Victor Gomes is reportedly set to take charge of this year’ CAF Champions League final between Wydad Casablanca and Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly on May 30.
Gomes will become the sixth South African to take charge of the CAF Champions Legue final after Ian McLeod, Mathabella Petros, Robin Williams, Jerome Damon, and Daniel Bennett.
Gomes has been flying the national flag high recently, being the first South African referee (with the help of Assistant referee Zakhele Siwela) to officiate an Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) final.According to reports, the 39 year old Gomes will be the man in the middle while Mosimane will be on the sidelines when two giants of the African continent clash in Morocco.
