Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 20

Cape Town -

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke says the process is already under way to conduct real-time audits in the departments, entities and municipalities following the KwaZulu-Natal relief efforts.

Maluleke told members of the standing committee on the auditor-general on Thursday evening that they would monitor the paper trail in the province. This is one of the measures to prevent corruption and looting.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Maluleke a few weeks ago after he announced that R1 billion would be allocated for relief measures. Ramaphosa said more money would be released in the province.