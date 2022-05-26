Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 26

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL news Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Story continues below Advertisement

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana confirmed the R1 billion allocated to KwaZulu-Natal for relief efforts during floods will not be new money. Godongwana said this money was allocated during the budget in February and it was in the form of various grants in departments. He said this was not new money as some had been suggesting, but funds that were already in the budget. Political parties have, for the last few weeks, since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the state of disaster in KZN, demanded to see the R1bn.

Story continues below Advertisement

This was after speculation mounted that the money had not been distributed to the province for relief efforts. A Parliamentary committee is heading to KZN on Friday to monitor the implementation of relief efforts, including the use of funds. Read here for more on this story. Kaizer Chiefs could be set to name a new coach on Thursday, IOL Sport have been reliably informed.

Story continues below Advertisement

A source close to the club told IOL Sport that “he’s landing” but did not elaborate further on who the new coach would be. Meanwhile, Chiefs are also set to unveil new signings on Thursday. They have all but secured the signature of Stellenbosch defender Zitha Kwinika.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 28-year-old was named as the Stellenbosch FC Player of the Season and was impressive during the most recent campaign as Steve Barker’s side exceeded expectations. Chiefs have also been linked with the signature of Stellies forward Ashley Du Preez. Read here for more. A Cape Town man who became the fourth person in the world to swim from Robben Island to Bloubergstrand 100 times, has raised over R120 000 for the Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

On Saturday, Howard Warrington took to the icy Atlantic waters from Robben Island to start his 100th swim in aid of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. According to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, Warrington has raised over R120 000 thus far and people were still donating. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA thanked Warrington for his outstanding efforts and to everyone who supported its Swim4Survival campaign which will assist them in preventing animal cruelty and to promote the welfare of animals.