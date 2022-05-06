Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 6

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Two loan sharks have been convicted and sentenced for contravention of the National Credit Act.

Baby Miko, 42, and Sibusiso Nyundu, 35, were found guilty and sentenced in the Masoyi Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The two were arrested in November 2021 during a search and seizure operation at Masoyi executed by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team based in Nelspruit together with National Credit Regulators.