Damage from Makhadzi’s One Woman Show forces venue change for upcoming PSL fixtures

The highly anticipated matches between two Betway Fixtures in Polokwane, Limpopo, set to happen this weekend, have been moved from the new Peter Mokaba Stadium to the old Peter Mokaba Stadium due to substantial damage sustained by the pitch during Makhadzi’s One Woman Show. The municipality confirmed that the decision follows the substantial damage sustained to the pitch during a recent festival hosted at the venue, last Saturday.

Sekhukhune FC were scheduled to go head-to-head with Marumo Gallants FC on Saturday in the battleground, while Magesi FC is set to host Orlando Pirates FC on Sunday at the stadium. Polokwane municipality mayor John Mpe said following a detailed assessment, it was determined that the pitch requires significant restoration efforts to make it suitable for hosting professional football matches. “As a result, the stadium will be unable to accommodate any fixtures this weekend and throughout January 2025,” Mpe said.

Mpe said the municipality has engaged all relevant stakeholders to ensure the seamless relocation of affected fixtures to the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium. “At the same time, plans to rehabilitate the New Peter Mokaba Stadium pitch are being expedited to ensure readiness for future Betway Premiership fixtures.” Mpe commended Limpopo music sensation Makhadzi for hosting a successful One Woman Show, that brought significant economic benefits to the city, but condemned the damage caused to the pitch.

“While we celebrate the positive impact of such events, we acknowledge the damage caused to the pitch and sincerely apologize to PSL clubs, soccer fans, and all stakeholders for the inconvenience caused,” he said. The new Peter Mokaba Stadium has successfully hosted numerous high-profile events, including political rallies and government gatherings, without issues in the past, Mpe said. Mpe stated that this time, protective measures were not followed, leading to the damage.

”The stadium's pitch comprises winter ryegrass, a premium turf that requires meticulous care and maintenance, making it particularly vulnerable to damage when proper precautions are not observed,” he explained. Mpe said the rehabilitation process will start next week, with an estimated completion date of January 2025. According to reports, the cost of the restoration project is estimated at about R1 million.