SABC sports analyst and veteran anchor David Kekana. Picture: File

Johannesburg - David Kekana’s funeral will be held on Wednesday at the Rhema Bible Church, Randburg and he will then be cremated in a private ceremony later in the week. Family spokesperson Andile Ncube said the Kekanas were "overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and tributes for David since news of his passing late Sunday."

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the government of South Africa, sporting organisations, friends and sports."

Kekana's family confirmed on Monday that the veteran broadcaster succumbed to chronic diabetes after being in hospital for two weeks. He was 47 years old.

The family said the father of two was admitted at Milpark Hospital on August 13 but died on Sunday the 25th.

Before Kekana was famously known for his soccer expertise on TV, he was a Maths and English teacher at JS Mpanza Primary School in Diepkloof.

He started his journalistic career as a Sunday Time’s reporter in 1999 and also at Primedia and M-Net as a sports correspondent.

He rose to prominence after joining the SABC as a sports analyst in 2001.

Kekana is survived by his mother, sister, father and two daughters.