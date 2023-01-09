Joburg - Eskom CEO André de Ruyter survived an alleged attempt on his life only a day after he had tendered his resignation. De Ruyter confirmed the news with various publications, revealing that doctors had found elevated levels of cyanide in his blood on December 13, 2022.

The news of the attempt on his life came only a day after he had tendered his resignation, which only became known to the public on December 14. According to EE Business Intelligence, De Ruyter became ill, was weak, dizzy and confused, shaking uncontrollably and vomiting copiously before he subsequently collapsed, unable to walk after drinking a cup of coffee in his office at Eskom Megawatt Park in Sunninghill. He was rushed to his doctor’s rooms by his security detail, where his condition was diagnosed as cyanide poisoning, and treated accordingly. Tests taken subsequently confirmed massively elevated levels of cyanide in his body.

“I have reported the matter to the SAPS on January 5, and the case can be assumed to be under investigation,” he told EE Business Intelligence. De Ruyter who has served at the power utility as CEO for three years, resigned in the midst of the worst energy crisis that the country has ever faced with 8 to 10-hour power cuts daily and ongoing calls for him to be removed from the position. He also faced severe criticism for the power utility’s increasing performance failures and for the broken down state of the country’s electricity infrastructure, which was breaking down an alarming amount of times, leading to the recorded almost 2000 hours of rolling blackouts experienced in 2022, the worst year for load shedding yet.

Eskom’s Head of Security, Karen Pillay said “Eskom cannot comment further on the poisoning incident involving the Group Chief Executive, which occurred during December 2022, as the matter is subject to police investigation.” “A criminal complaint has been laid at the Hermanus Police Station under CAS 82/1/2023” IOL