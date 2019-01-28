File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education (DBE) said on Monday that learners considering registering for the mid-year examination opportunity only had three days left to do so. "Registration for this second opportunity to write or rewrite the matric examinations closes on 31 January 2019," the department said in a statement.

"As the Department of Basic Education we would encourage all learners who want to take up this opportunity to go to the departments’ website or their nearest district office and register before 31 January 2019."

The DBE said the examination were not only intended for those learners who had not completed their matric, but also for those who wanted to improve their results and write a supplementary examination, as well as those who failed matric.

"There are a number of online resources at the disposal of learners to assist with their studies and give them the best possible chance of success."

"Learners can visit www.education.gov.za and click on the link to register for the Amended Senior Certificate Examinations at the bottom left of the DBE website homepage. This will link learners to an online registration portal. Alternatively learners can visit their nearest district education office and register in person there."

A full list of district offices, contacts and locations can be found on the department's website" (https://www.education.gov.za/Informationfor/EducationDistricts.aspx).

