Deadly Shooting in Soweto: Three taxi marshals killed in suspected taxi war violence

The families of the three taxi marshals who were gunned down in Soweto on Monday, April 7, have identified the bodies of their loved ones. The marshals were employed by the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (WATA) which is reportedly involved in a decade-long taxi war with Nancefield-Dube West Taxi Association (Nanduwe) for six routes in Soweto which are considered to be highly profitable.

The shooting took place along Nape and Zulu Drive. According to police, the incident happened at around 8am and the victims' bodies were found with multiple gunshot wounds, lying in a white vehicle. While the motive of the shooting has not been released by the police, there is speculation it relates to taxi wars.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Noxolo Kweza, confirmed that a triple murder docket has been opened for investigations and no arrests had been made. IOL spoke to the family of one of the victims. Bongani Buthelezi's sister Zinhle Msweli, said her brother was the breadwinner.

"He took good care of us because he was the only brother we were left with, however, I cannot comment on his behaviour outside the house because I'm not with him then." She said the family often warned Buthelezi about how dangerous his job was regarding safety concerns, "but he would just laugh and not say anything much". Msweli said, however, they could not force him to quit his job because that is how he made his living.

The 47-year-old leaves behind three children. "He was a humble man who would do anything for his family," Msweli said. Msweli said that her brother would often get lucky and flee whenever these attacks occurred, but on Monday, he ran out of luck.