Demosa slams ‘insulting’ Motsoaledi’s plan to recruit only 200 nurses

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) expresses deep disappointment with Health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi’s announcement that the government will recruit only 200 nurses into the public healthcare system while 20,000 trained nurses remain unemployed. “In the face of a nationwide crisis of nurse shortages, this announcement is not only shockingly inadequate but downright insulting to the nursing fraternity,” said Denosa spokesperson Sonia Mabunda-Kaziboni.

She said the Department of Health has failed to respond meaningfully to the country’s dire shortage of nurses and criticised Motsoaledi for treating the recruitment of 200 nurses as though it were a significant breakthrough. “This token gesture, coming after repeated calls for urgent and large-scale investment into nursing human resources, is a slap in the face to the thousands of nurses who are already stretched beyond capacity,” she said. “It is an affront to those working under impossible conditions, often without rest, proper compensation, or adequate support.”

Motsoaledi revealed on Thursday that the department would be hiring 1,200 doctors, 200 nurses, and an additional 250 healthcare workers in other various professions. He said the recruitment process will begin soon, with the department's human resources units working diligently to finalise logistics. “One of the most embarrassing experiences the public health sector had to endure was the shortage of simple things that will make the stay of patients a worthwhile experience," said Motsoaledi.

Denosa, however, said the shortage of nurses in South Africa is a national crisis. “The Free State alone faces a 28% vacancy rate, and similar figures are reflected in other provinces such as the Eastern Cape,” said Mabunda-Kaziboni. She said national projections estimate that South Africa could be short by over 100,000 nurses by 2030 if urgent interventions are not made.

Denosa previously voiced concern in January, that many healthcare workers face heavy workloads while 20,000 qualified nurses remain jobless. "The staff shortage in many facilities is leading to community frustration directed at the nurses as patients must queue for long hours in clinics and hospitals,” Denosa said. “Healthcare workers face heavy workloads and suffer burnout and depression as a result.”

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. Mabunda-Kaziboni added that the shortages have a devastating impact on patient care, increasing the risk of complications and mortality. “Waiting times in clinics and hospitals are lengthening, leading to poorer health outcomes and deepening inequality. Nurses are burning out, with many leaving the profession or emigrating due to untenable working conditions, further compounding the problem.” The union called for investment in training, an overhaul of the procurement system to tackle corruption and meaningful consultation with healthcare professionals and civil society groups on policy changes.

“The recruitment of only 200 nurses and the recycling of ineffective policy choices shows a disturbing detachment from the realities faced by nurses and patients every day,” said Mabunda-Kaziboni. “South Africa’s healthcare crisis demands bold, transformative leadership — grounded in action, not lip service.” [email protected]