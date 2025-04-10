Department of health to absorb 1,650 new medical personnel following R1. 780 billion budget boost

The department of health has announced that it will be absorbing an additional 1,650 medical personnel to address long-standing shortages and improve patient care. This decision follows a substantial budget allocation of R1.780 billion, a response to an outcry from unemployed doctors and various healthcare workers struggling on the sidelines.

On Thursday, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi revealed that the department would be hiring 1,200 doctors, 200 nurses, and an additional 250 healthcare workers in other various professions. The recruitment process will soon commence, with the department's human resources units working diligently to finalise logistics. "One of the most embarrassing experiences the public health sector had to endure, was the shortage of simple things that will make the stay of patients a worthwhile experience," said Motsoaledi. During the address, Motsoaledi expressed the department's commitment to addressing resource shortages, which have often resulted in subpar conditions for patients.

"We wish to announce that we have checked province by province what that need in the form of hospital beds, bassinet for babies for newborn babies (court beds)." Motsoaledi recalled a previous incident that brought embarrassment to the nation's health systems, in which newborn babies at the Mahikeng Hospital in the North West province were placed in cardboard boxes due to a lack of proper facilities. He said at least R1,3 billion has been spent to buy necessary material needed in various hospitals.

This the breakdown of the items. At least R1,3 billion has been spent to buy necessary material needed in various hospitals. In addition, Motsoaledi said there are a number of policies within their human resource which were adopted at the dawn of democracy and were now obsolete. "Some of them have created unnecessary costs without any tangible benefits. We can even say some have actually contributed to the undermining of the public sector`s ability to deliver quality services. In the National Health Council meeting held on the 28-29 November 2024, a decision was taken for the review of these policies," he said.

A review committee has been appointed to critique the policies. [email protected] IOL News