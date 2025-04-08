Department of Home Affairs fires six officials found guilty of fraud and corruption with immediate effect

In a bold move underscoring its zero-tolerance stance on corruption, the Department of Home Affairs has dismissed six more officials who were found guilty of various offences, including fraud and corruption with immediate effect, bringing the total number of employees fired since July 2024 to 33. This decisive action follows a series of internal investigations and forms part of a broader effort to restore integrity within the institution.

Alongside these dismissals, six additional officials received final written warnings. Criminal prosecution is also under way for 19 officials, and eight have already been convicted and sentenced to prison terms ranging from four to 18 years. This intensified clean-up campaign gained further momentum following the launch of the Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum, a collaborative platform between Home Affairs, the Border Management Authority, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Dr Leon Schreiber, Minister of Home Affairs, praised the accelerated pace of reform. “The speed at which Home Affairs, in collaboration with the SIU, is clearing out corruption from our midst demonstrates that swift progress can be made in the fight against this scourge,” he said. “I have made it clear to the Department that delays will not be tolerated and that we will not rest until every last corrupt official has been fired.”

In a stern warning to any remaining bad actors, Minister Schreiber stated, “My message to remaining perpetrators is clear: it is only a matter of time before we catch you and hold you accountable. “I applaud the inter-departmental teams for their progress in ensuring that we wash the stain of corruption and state capture off of Home Affairs, so that it becomes the proud institution our country deserves.” IOL News