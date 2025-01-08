Department of Transport cautions motorists in KZN, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga as inclement weather sets in

The National Department of Transport has called on motorists to exercise extreme caution on the country’s roads until Friday, January 10, after it received weather reports of adverse weather conditions in three provinces. “As the festive season draws to an end, road users are urged to exercise extreme caution while travelling due to the current inclement weather conditions. Heavy rain, strong winds, and reduced visibility are expected to persist throughout, creating hazardous driving conditions,” the department said.

The bad weather is expected to begin on Wednesday, with slippery roads predicted in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga. The department has strongly urged motorists to avoid driving between 6pm and 1am in the three provinces. Roads in Limpopo to be affected:

N1 and R101 from Limpopo to Gauteng

N11 from Alldays to Marble Hall

R33 from Lephalala via Marble Hall

R40 from Phalaborwa to Barberton

R534 from Thohoyandou to Makhado

R71 from Tzaneen to Polokwane

R81 from Giyani to Polokwane Roads in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal to be affected: N4

N12

N11

N17

N3

R40

R33 “No warning has been issued for Thursday and Friday. However, Mpumalanga and Limpopo will be affected by strong thundershowers from the early hours of the morning to about 10am. These conditions would lead to poor visibility and slippery roads, particularly on the R573 Moloto Road, from Marble Hall to Pretoria,” the department said. As motorists make their way back from holidays, they are strongly urged to: