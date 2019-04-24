Deputy Basic Education Minister Enver Surty launched his book titled In Pursuit of Dignity in Rustenburg on Tuesday. PHOTO: ANA.

RUSTENBURG - Deputy Basic Education Minister Enver Surty received tons of praise at the launch of his book detailing life in the struggle against Apartheid. Surty, 65, launched his book, titled In Pursuit of Dignity, at the Rustenburg Civic Centre in the North West on Tuesday night.

"The title of the book got me thinking. And the contents of the book also got me thinking. In a soft way, the book humanises and pays homage to our struggle heroes. This book helps to tell a story of the history of his country," said Basic Education Angie Motshekga.

Motshekga went on to describe Surty, the longest serving deputy minister, as one of a few great people with the finest brains, adding that it was important for the nation to experience and interact with his mind.

Surty said the book was not intended to see the light of day, and that it was friends and colleagues who coerced him into turning his stories into published form.

He also praised and thanked his family, colleagues, community and friends for the role they played in his life.

The book seeks to invite readers into Surty's life in politics and his social circles. Events in the book date back as far as the early 90s during his time as a lawyer.

Surty was also praised by his Muslim community for the role he played in securing education for both Indian and black children during Apartheid.

Mohamed Bodiat said Surty transformed the lives of the Zinniaville community in Rustenburg for the better.

Surty was a part of the delegation that secured land that was taken during the Group Areas Act and was also instrumental in securing bursaries for black learners in Indian schools.

African News Agency (ANA)

