International Relations Deputy Minister Alvin Botes, joined by United Arab Emirates ambassador to South Africa Mahash Saeed Alhameli, this week hosted the 'Back to School' campaign. At the event, the UAE donated tablets to pupils of Westbury Secondary School in Gauteng. Photo: The Diplomatic Informer magazine

PRETORIA, February 25 (ANA) – International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Minister Alvin Botes this week hosted a “Back to School” campaign aimed at encouraging pupils to focus on their education. Botes, joined by United Arab Emirates ambassador to South Africa Mahash Saeed Alhameli, hosted the class of 2019 of the Westbury Secondary School in Gauteng at the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) headquarters in Pretoria.

The gathering was also used to educate the pupils’ about the nature of the work done by South Africa’s international relations department and career opportunities in the international relations sector, which pupils could explore after completing Grade 12.

“The embassy of the United Arab Emirates is pleased to be a part of this initiative and commends Dirco for organising the event," Alhameli told the gathering.

"The late founder of the United Arab Emirates, his highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, once said ‘a country’s greatest investment is building generations of educated and knowledgeable youth',” he said.