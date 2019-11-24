It is a year when the country stood united against the scourge of GBV following a spate of high profile rape and murder cases that left women asking themselves if they were the next victims.
Social Development Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu has been on all sides of the coin as a GBV victim, a survivor, an activist and a policymaker.
For her, making a difference during and beyond the 16 Days of Activism Against GBV goes beyond the call of duty of her ministry.
“My life, my experience, my journey, and everything I’ve gone through, informs the way I do my work. Gender-based violence is very close to my heart,” says an emotional Bogopane-Zulu while recounting her rape ordeal 29 years ago, resulting in her conceiving her first-born daughter.