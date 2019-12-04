File photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA).

Cape Town - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has once again been admitted to hospital, the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation said on Wednesday. Tutu, who turned 88 in October, has been admitted for a "stubborn infection", his wife Leah told the foundation.

The Nobel laureate has been hospitalised several times over the past few years for treatment of a similar condition.

Last year, Tutu spent his 87th birthday in a Cape Town hospital.

The anti-apartheid struggle stalwart had been hospitalised since late September.