'Dignity is not optional': Shudufhadzo Musida urges global action for women's rights at UN panel

Former Miss South Africa and mental health advocate Shudufhadzo Musida delivered a powerful message at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, reminding the global community that the lives of women and girls should never be treated as an afterthought in crisis response. Moderating a high-level UN event focused on Prioritizing Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) and Addressing Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in crisis settings, Musida emphasised the importance of centering human dignity, safety, and health in every policy and emergency response.

“Behind every policy, headline, and crisis response, there are people — women and girls whose lives hang in the balance,” Musida stated. “Their mental and physical health must be a priority, not an afterthought.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shudu Musiḓa (@shudufhadzomusida) Joined by leading voices such as Norway’s Minister Åsmund Aukrust, UNFPA Executive Director Dr. Natalia Kanem, and panelists including Dr. Fadoua Bakhadda and Sheema Sen Gupta, the session brought to light the urgency of responding to SGBV with lived experience and collective leadership.

Musida spoke about the power of grassroots leadership, the importance of global solidarity, and the non-negotiable need to protect dignity in all humanitarian efforts. “These aren’t distant issues. They are human rights. And they demand our full attention,” she said. As conflict and crises escalate around the globe, Musida’s message is a reminder that the fight for gender equity and safety cannot wait. Her voice, rooted in compassion and urgency, is part of a growing call to ensure that policy not only serves but protects those most vulnerable — starting with the women and girls too often pushed to the margins. IOL NEWS