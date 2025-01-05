Dirks to lead MK Party in KZN Legislature

Former ANC MP and now uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) leader Mervyn Dirks has been appointed as Chief Whip of the party’s parliamentary caucus in the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Legislature. Dirks’ permanent appointment was confirmed on Sunday and is effective immediately.

This decision by the party comes hot on the heels of the dismissal of Dr. Kwazi Mbanjwa amid allegations over a financial dispute that have caused significant turmoil within the party. The announcement was formalised in a letter addressed to the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature Speaker, Nontobeko Boyce, by the Secretary-General of the MKP Floyd Shivambu. Speaking to IOL on Sunday Dirks said:“There is no promotion or demotion in Mkhonto Wesizwe. I have simply been given a task that I should perform. As Chief Whip of Mkhonto Wesizwe in the legislature, I will ensure that the MK Party becomes an effective opposition in the legislature in preparation to govern the province soon.

“I will ensure that all MK MPL's become the best public representatives serving the people. We will not rest until our people enjoy economic benefits in order to improve their lives.” The letter, dated 3 January 2025, confirmed Dirks’ appointment as effective immediately and stated that all correspondence and responsibilities related to the Chief Whip would now be handled by Dirks. Dirks replaces Kwazi Mbanjwa, who was suspended last week.

“Dirks is a seasoned and experienced politician having served in the legislature and the national parliament during its 5th and 6th terms respectively. “He has dedicated his years from youth as an activist and has selflessly served uMkhonto weSizwe Party, particularly in the uMgungundlovu District,” said party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela. The party further stated :“The decision to replace Dr. Kwazi Mbanjwa as Chief Whip comes amidst allegations of financial mismanagement. Mbanjwa, along with Thobani Zuma, was suspended last week for allegedly refusing to transfer control of the party’s funds to senior officials Willies Mchunu, Dr. Thami Mthanti, and Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza.”

It was also reported some of the suspended members are awaiting a disciplinary hearing to address the charges of defiance and mismanagement. Dirks, a long-standing ally of former President Jacob Zum, who now leads the MKP, is no stranger to controversy or high-ranking roles. He previously served as Deputy Mayor of Msunduzi Municipality and was a whip in the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).