Disaster relief | Minister Hlabisa allocates R1. 44 billion to rebuild flood-hit communities

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Velenkosini Hlabisa, announced the allocations for disaster disbursed to provinces at the Government Communication and Information System offices in Pretoria on Monday, March 31. South Africa has experienced severe weather conditions such as floods and winds over the years, leaving many displaced and in some instances, leading to the loss of lives. The most recent disasters, floods, winds and wildfires have so far led to a destruction of infrastructure, especially houses and roads, leaving 40 people dead in the process countrywide.

Speaking to the recent incidents of flooding, Hlabisa said government does not underestimate the nature of the disasters and their impact on people's lives. "After a thorough assessment and discussions with provincial disaster management centres, I can confirm that the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) has officially designated and classified these events as a National Disaster under the Disaster Management Act. "The allocated funds are important in recognising the urgency of response and recovery as well as restoration efforts," he said.

Hlabisa said they are pleased that the grant allocations cover over 60 municipalities and provincial sector departments across five provinces, with major investments in Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and Free State. KwaZulu Natal, Mpumalanga and the Free State were declared as disaster areas due to being affected by the flood incidents which happened around December 2024 and January 2025, with the provinces getting R76 million, R11 million and R10 million, respectively. The disbursement comes at an opportune moment as they assist, and augment funds budgeted by provinces for disasters.

Cogta has so far this year disbursed R1.44 billion to ensure immediate relief and reconstruction in the most affected areas. These funds will support a wide range of urgent interventions, from repairing damaged infrastructure and restoring basic services to supporting schools, clinics, and local economies. The availability of funds is an important steppingstone for communities to restore, build back and restore their dignity. Hlabisa said gathering funds for disaster relief should not just be a responsibility of the government, but everyone should play their part.

"The NDMC is actively coordinating various funding streams in response to the increasing number of disasters occurring across the country. We appreciate the involvement of all stakeholders and the private sector, as effective disaster response relies on a collaborative effort from multiple sectors." IOL News