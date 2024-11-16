Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Monday, November 18, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Discovery criticised for pressing ahead with Future Health Summit amid Israeli involvement

The Future of Health cannot be planned in collaboration with a regime that destroys hospitals, says the HCW4P. File picture: Khatib / AFP

The Future of Health cannot be planned in collaboration with a regime that destroys hospitals, says the HCW4P. File picture: Khatib / AFP

Published Nov 16, 2024

Share

Discovery Health has come under fire for pressing ahead with its involvement in the Future of Health Summit, which prominently features organisations from Israel.

The Future of Health Summit, which is set to take place in Cape Town from November 17 to 20, is described by its organisers as “three days of knowledge sharing, thought provoking discussions and inspiring sessions”.

However the summit features numerous Israeli organisations, including the Israeli Ministry of Health, Sheba Medical Centre and Beth Israel Lahey Health.

“We do not accept the normalisation of apartheid. We do not accept the whitewashing of genocide. The Future of Health cannot be planned in collaboration with a regime that destroys hospitals,” said Healthcare Workers for Palestine SA (HCW4P).

“Instead, HCW4P calls on Discovery to either withdraw from the summit, or call for the suspension of the Israeli Ministry of Health until such time that Israel complies with international law and United Nations resolutions.”

The organisation said it called on healthcare workers as well as medical aid members and the general public to lodge their objections with Discovery Health.

IOL

Related Topics:

cape townhealth care workers