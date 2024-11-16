Discovery criticised for pressing ahead with Future Health Summit amid Israeli involvement

Discovery Health has come under fire for pressing ahead with its involvement in the Future of Health Summit, which prominently features organisations from Israel.
The Future of Health Summit, which is set to take place in Cape Town from November 17 to 20, is described by its organisers as “three days of knowledge sharing, thought provoking discussions and inspiring sessions”.
However the summit features numerous Israeli organisations, including the Israeli Ministry of Health, Sheba Medical Centre and Beth Israel Lahey Health.
“We do not accept the normalisation of apartheid. We do not accept the whitewashing of genocide. The Future of Health cannot be planned in collaboration with a regime that destroys hospitals,” said Healthcare Workers for Palestine SA (HCW4P).
“Instead, HCW4P calls on Discovery to either withdraw from the summit, or call for the suspension of the Israeli Ministry of Health until such time that Israel complies with international law and United Nations resolutions.”
The organisation said it called on healthcare workers as well as medical aid members and the general public to lodge their objections with Discovery Health.
IOL