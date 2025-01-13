Dishwasher and vacation on the cards for mom of three who bagged R2 million Lotto Plus jackpot

A mother of three who won over R2 million in the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot from the January 4 draw has claimed her prize. First on her list of priorities is purchasing a dishwasher and taking her family on a well-deserved holiday.

According to the National Lottery Ithuba, the devoted wife and mother of three is a consistent participant in the lottery games. "Her dedication and perseverance have paid off, showcasing the power of persistence and luck," said Ithuba in a statement. The winner works in the healthcare industry as a Practice Manager.

She spent R100 on her winning quick pick ticket which she purchased using a banking app. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza expressed her excitement for the recent winner: "It's thrilling to witness dedicated participants secure substantial winnings that will positively impact both their lives and the lives of their families.