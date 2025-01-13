Dishwasher and vacation on the cards for mom of three who bagged R2 million Lotto Plus jackpot

A mother of three who won over R2 million in the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot from the January 4 draw has claimed her prize.
First on her list of priorities is purchasing a dishwasher and taking her family on a well-deserved holiday.
According to the National Lottery Ithuba, the devoted wife and mother of three is a consistent participant in the lottery games.
"Her dedication and perseverance have paid off, showcasing the power of persistence and luck," said Ithuba in a statement.
The winner works in the healthcare industry as a Practice Manager.
She spent R100 on her winning quick pick ticket which she purchased using a banking app.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza expressed her excitement for the recent winner:
"It's thrilling to witness dedicated participants secure substantial winnings that will positively impact both their lives and the lives of their families.
"In addition to celebrating her own good fortune, the winner has also expressed her desire to give back to her community.
"She plans to donate a portion of her winnings to those in need, aiming to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others."
IOL News