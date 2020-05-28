Dlamini Zuma spells out Level 3 regulations

Cogta Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has announced regulations for level 3 of the national lockdown which will see limited inter-provincial travel and permission for religious gatherings. Dlamini Zuma was speaking on behalf of the government's National Coronavirus Command Council which drew up regulations for level 3. She stressed that the regulations and the government's decision were backed by scientific evidence and consultations with concerned stakeholders. Dlamini Zuma said now the risk of infections would rise and it was important that people adhered to social distancing measures to ensure the decrease in the spread of the virus. "Measures are difficult but necessary, we must endure today to ensure the future," she said. She explained even though it was recommended by the World Health Organisation that country's should begin lifting the lockdown only when cases were decreasing, she said the country's economic and socio-economic conditions have pressed that the government go against this advice.

What will be allowed under level 3:

* Limited allowance for inter-provincial travel; she said if people travel between provinces it should be for work, to attend a funeral or other essential reasons. A permit will be needed in these circumstances.

* International travel remains closed except for cargo and repatriations and for people who had been allowed leave for school or work.

* Funerals will remain limited with only 50 people allowed and hygiene measures followed.

* Food distribution would be allowed by restaurants could only serve takeaways, deliveries but no sit-ins would be permitted. No taverns, shebeens, entertainment centres, cinemas will be allowed to operate.

* Alcohol can be sold between Monday and Thursday from 9 am until 5 pm.

* Tobacco remains banned, except for export.

* Limited allowance of e-commerce will be permitted.

* Religious gatherings were also permitted of 50 people.

Dlamini Zuma explained that the government's approach would now be focused on placing resources at hotspot areas. The country's hotspots included; Johannesburg, Tshwane, eThekwini, Cape Town Buffalo City. She said if areas that marked as hotspots did not improve than Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhzie would determine the level appropriate for certain areas.

She said employers had to come up with Covid-19 plans and that those should be made widely available to help curb the spread of the virus.