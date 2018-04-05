CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo on Thursday assured the public that “the government has no intention to delay the public sector wage negotiations process”.

Dlodlo, in a statement, responded to media reports that government was unnecessarily delaying the process.

“On behalf of government and the committee of ministers, which includes ministers of finance, defence, health, basic education, justice and correctional services, police and social development, I would like to re-state our commitment to this process and assure all stakeholders that we will not rest until a best possible outcome is found between the negotiating parties," she said.

Unions and government remain locked in talks under the public service coordinating bargaining council (PSCBC).

The minister said the current round of negotiations around both the cost of living allowance as well as the improvement of other conditions of service for public servants is being undertaken under very difficult economic conditions.

She added that this placed an additional responsibility on both parties - the State as an employer and the public sector unions - to ensure the outcome of the negotiations contributed to improving the conditions of service of public servants as well as ensuring the sustainability of government’s wage bill.

The minister further appealed for patience from all the public servants and the public at large to afford the negotiating parties at the PSCBC sufficient time to reach an amicable negotiated settlement.

African News Agency/ANA