Don't become complacent over crime as lockdown eases, says security firm

Cape Town – The national Covid-19 lockdown has had a positive effect on crime levels in South Africa, with Police Minister Bheki Cele confirming early last month l that there had been a significant drop in serious and violent crimes since the lockdown started on March 27. While this is good news, Charnel Hattingh, marketing and communications manager at Fidelity ADT, has warned residents and businesses against complacency, especially with the easing up of certain lockdown restrictions in level 4, which came into effect on May 1. She emphasised that more people going back to work and businesses reopening will provide an opportunity for criminals to blend in more and have greater opportunities to commit crime. “The economic impact of lockdown is also a driver for crime,” she added. “Everyone has been impacted by the economic effect of Covid-19. Many may turn to crime to survive, which means even more criminals on the street.

"On the other hand, we fear many home and business owners may be thinking about cutting or downgrading their security systems and contracts with service providers as a means to survive financially,” Hattingh said.

“This is not the time to leave your family vulnerable with an inadequate security system or security provider. There is no doubt that crime will pick up as we move through the various levels of lockdown to open up the economy. We need to remain vigilant and protected,” she added.

Hattingh further pointed out that routines and everyday life have been disturbed as a result of lockdown, but to neglect normal security routine could be costly.

“Lockdown is a different way of life, but some things should not change, like the protection of your family and property 24 hours a day with the back-up of a proper security system linked to a reliable security service provider,” Hattingh said.

“It is not only about heightened vigilance and ensuring your alarm is armed when you go to bed; it is about ensuring your security systems are working properly and that everyone in the family remains committed to personal security as we phase out of lockdown.”

African News Agency (ANA)



