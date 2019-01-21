ANC MP discloses HIV status after ex threatens to go public
Tasneem Motara revealed that she is HIV positive via Facebook after allegedly being threatened with disclosure by her former partner.21h ago | Gauteng
Navin Chanderlal, 53, appeared briefly in court a week ago in connection with the Christmas Eve murder and was remanded in police custody.21 January 2019 | Daily News
Khanyisani Vilakazi, a friend of Pitch Black Afro, has shed more light on the events around the death of the rapper's wife.15 January 2019 | The Star
Spanish dentist, Mario-César Deus Yela, who is accused of murdering his twins in 2017, has committed suicide while in custody at Pollsmoor Prison.14 January 2019 | Crime and Courts
Social media users rallied behind Lerato Rahlogo, who was filmed being stripped naked, made to mop the floor and wash blankets by her boyfriend’s wife12 January 2019 | Pretoria News
Correctional Services is investigating allegations of preferential treatment for rape accused Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso at St Alban's Prison.8 January 2019 | Crime and Courts
A Manenberg mom allegedly attempted to murder her two-year-old child on Sunday by flinging her over a stormwater canal.27 December 2018 | Western Cape
Bonteheuwel woman Jill Fernandez died in hospital following an alleged brutal public assault by someone she allegedly knew well.27 December 2018 | Cape Times
Northern Cape police are looking for a man who allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl after duping her into believing he would treat her ailment.25 December 2018 | Crime and Courts
Social workers will be working around the clock to protect women and children from abuse over the festive season as people over indulge in drugs and alcohol.21 December 2018 | Cape Argus
In support of 16 Days of Activism, we’ve highlighted three impressive safety technology apps.10 December 2018 | Gauteng
Women are starting to speak up, but the whole of society needs to take responsibility for gender-based violence.opin10 December 2018 | The Star
Children’s author Dianne Case was stabbed about 14 times by the man, who she gave a place to stay to help get him on his feet.10 December 2018 | Cape Argus
Noluthando Manxele, 37, was stabbed twice in her chest while at her pavement business, where she sold braai meat. Her husband was stabbed too.10 December 2018 | Cape Times
Child Rights and Positive Parenting trainer Suleiman Henry works with parents who need help creating safe, nurturing homes for their children.9 December 2018 | Western Cape
Gauteng Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane's experience of the trauma a friend experienced led to her establishing a shelter for abused woman.7 December 2018 | Gauteng