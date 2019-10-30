Dr Iqbal Survé received the prestigious International Friendship Award at a ceremony held at the IESE Business School in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday.

The award, presented by Her Majesty, Queen Letizia of Spain, was given in recognition of Dr Surve’s efforts to foster Africa and world relations, focusing on the promotion of entrepreneurship, communications, social commitment and his efforts to end prejudice. Now in its third year, the International Friendship Award is given to individuals from countries around the world who have made an outstanding contribution to the development of their own country, and the rest of the world.

Previously, the award focused on rewarding individuals who worked to strengthen relations between China and Europe, recognising those who worked towards fostering co-operation, peace and development between east and west.

In 2019, the award has been expanded to acknowledge all who strive for friendships between countries, cultures and religions.





Dr Survé congratulated fellow African, Ibukun Awosika, Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria Limited who was also acknowledged at the event today. The two are the first and only, Africa-based recipients of this award.

In accepting the award, Dr Survé said he was deeply honoured by the award and that he received it on behalf of all Africans who work towards the peaceful development of the continent, and who work on fostering relations within Africa and between Africa and the world.



“This is an award that we have won together... everyone who has walked this journey with me over the past three decades, everyone who has worked for greater co-operation between people. I want to thank my family, my friends, the employees of the Sekunjalo Group and associated companies, and the many community activists and social justice partners, NGOs and coalitions that have shared this journey with me over the last few years. This is our award and pays homage to the collective effort that everyone has made to try and create a better world.



"Whether we do it through the medical treatment of detainees, through business, or the use of our resources to create jobs and overcome poverty, whether through the media where we provide narratives that showcase a plurality of opinions ... we do what we do, driven by the desire and

determination to build a better world.”



Dr Survé thanked the international jury, headed by Prof Pedro Nueno, the Spanish Royal Family and her Majesty, Queen Letizia, for the honour.

“I will continue to work to build friendships and to bring about a more equal and just society to ensure that the world is a place for everybody, where equal opportunities for everyone are provided.”