In a powerful testament to the strength of global unity and the spirit of cooperation, Dr Iqbal Survé, Sekunjalo Chairman and chairperson of the BRICS Media Forum, captivated audiences with a moving speech at the opening of The BRICS Universe exhibition. Held at the Iziko Planetarium in Cape Town, this international event, a product of Russia’s BRICS Chairmanship, showcased awe-inspiring images of UNESCO Creative Cities from BRICS nations.

The exhibition, hosted by Russian Consul Aleksei Malenko, featured extraordinary visuals captured from space by Russian cosmonauts Ivan Wagner and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, along with contributions from photographers across the BRICS member states. These celestial snapshots offered a profound reminder of our planet’s beauty and the interconnectedness of its inhabitants. In attendance was Sergey Kud-Sverchkov himself, the distinguished cosmonaut who spent six months in space, making Dr Survé’s words even more poignant. Addressing these resilient images of Earth, Survé paid tribute to the endurance and technological prowess of cosmonauts, and reflected on the unique perspective gained from looking at Earth from the vastness of space. “When you look down from that space capsule at what we call Mother Earth, our planet, what is so significant is how small our planet is from high above in the sky,” Dr Survé remarked. “Sometimes we forget that we are a tiny part of the universe, and it is for that reason that we need to celebrate our humanity, to share our common experiences, and to recognise what makes human beings great, rather than emphasising our differences.”

Dr. Survé’s speech underscored the critical importance of global solidarity, especially in times rife with division. By highlighting the interconnectedness illuminated through the space imagery, he pointed to the shared humanity that is central to the BRICS partnership’s mission to foster unity across the Global South. A particularly stirring moment came when Dr Survé recounted South Africa's historic bonds with Russia, China, India, and Brazil, forged during the anti-Apartheid struggle. With heartfelt gratitude, he honoured the indispensable support from the Russian Soviet Union in aiding South Africa's liberation, a story of solidarity that continues to inspire cooperation within BRICS today.

"We could never forget the support given by the Russian Soviet Union during our struggle for freedom and liberation, just as we remember the support from China, India, and Brazil. This is the bond that binds us all," he stated. Clarifying that these connections transcend diplomacy, Dr Survé emphasised that they are deeply rooted in a shared commitment to justice, freedom, and equality. BRICS nations, united by these core values, strive to be a collective force for good in a world often marred by conflict and competition. In a resonant conclusion, Dr Survé shared a story of international collaboration, recounting a moment when a Russian space station rescued an American astronaut amid political tensions. This powerful example illustrated the potential for humanity to unite even during strife. "Despite the differences and difficulties between countries, which in time we will overcome, there is hope for our future," Survé concluded.