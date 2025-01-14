Driver arrested after fatal Tulbagh truck crash: four lives tragically cut short

A fruit truck driver is expected to appear in court this week in connection with the deaths of four people he had crashed into on Monday morning in Tulbagh. Police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie, confirmed they are investigating cases of culpable homicide.

“Tulbagh SAPS opened a culpable homicide docket for further investigation following an incident at about 10:00 on Monday, 13 January 2025 on Drostdy Road, Tulbagh. According to witness accounts, the four involved in the accident were walking towards town from the farm Vooruitsig in Tulbagh when a truck, which was transporting plums, lost its freight at high speed at a bend on the road. “It is believed that the crates with plums hit the four who were walking on the side of the road. As a result, two women aged 58 and 25, succumbed to injuries sustained while an eight-year-old daughter died in hospital later. The nine-month-old baby boy was transferred to Tygerberg Hospital for medical treatment (on Monday),” said Pojie. According to information, the baby has since passed away at the Red Cross Children’s Hospital.

Pojie further said the truck was inspected by authorities and the 31-year-old driver was arrested on multiple counts of culpable homicide. “He is scheduled to appear in the local magistrate’s court once charged,” said Pojie. Billy Claasen, of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation, said: “We mourn the tragic death of three farm dwellers near Tulbagh in the early hours of Monday morning.