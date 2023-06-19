Drivers licence card machine is fixed, says transport department

Cape Town - The driving license card machine is back after maintenance and in full production, the national transport department said. Last month, the department released a statement stating the licence card machine was taken out of production for three weeks in order to conduct routine maintenance.

A broken part of the machine had to be replaced. “The testing of the machine after the part replacement took another two weeks before it was certified to go back to full production,” National Department of Transport spokesperson, Collen Msibi, said. “This will see an increase in production from the 60,000 cards produced over the past three weeks during the testing period to about 120,000 cards per week. The machine has printed an average 2,850,000 cards were annum in the past two financial years,” Msibi said.

“Since its commissioning in 1998, it has printed over 60 million driving license cards.” There is currently a backlog in South Africa when it comes to driver’s license cards. The department confirmed there is currently a 350,000 card backlog for the past five weeks.