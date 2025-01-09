Duduzane Zuma announces his return to social media

Duduzane Zuma has taken over his social media accounts, specifically X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Duduzane is the son of the former president and the current leader of the MK Party, Jacob Zuma.

He announced that he has taken over his X and Instagram accounts on Wednesday. His posts read: “Happy New Year, everyone! Wishing you all an amazing 2025. “I am pleased to officially join the conversation! These are my official channels:

“X: @IamDuduzaneZuma “Instagram: @iam_duduzanezuma “Stay tuned for updates, insights, and more. Let’s go!”

In a 50-second video accompanying the post, Duduzane encouraged the public to follow him, like, interact with him and have some fun. “Just a quick note, anything that was posted or put out before this point is not attributed, cannot be attributed to me. I’ve taken over these accounts. Anything from this point onwards, it’s your boy. “Let’s talk, let’s interact, let’s have some fun.”

— Duduzane Zuma (@IamDuduzaneZuma) October 16, 2024 Reacting to his return, this is what X users said: @g_mapaya: “I trust you Duduzane to not let EFF members take over the MK. Submit or fight commander.” @Markosonke1: “I can’t wait for the big announcement.”

@katlegolesaoma1: “Happy New Year to you too the incoming SG of MKP or (are) we erecting this Ndlela guy??? Because Floyd is gonna collapse your family legacy my guy so please wake up and claim what is rightfully yours…” @Mesuli_Mlandu: “Let us welcome you. Politics aside. You are duly welcomed. You will tell when you are ready to confirm if you will be joining the MKP and replacing @FloydShivambu as the SG, or (if) it is just a rumour.” Meanwhile, last year, it was reported that Duduzane was being primed to join the MK Party and assume a leadership role. However, the MK Party rejected any suggestions that he would join the party, describing it as pure speculation.