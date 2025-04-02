Durban family prays for missing son after devastating Myanmar earthquake

A Durban family continues to pray for the safe return of a loved one, reported missing following the Myanmar earthquake. Cowan Titus, 28, was reported missing hours after a devastating earthquake struck the area where he lives.

Speaking to IOL, Titus's mother, Samantha Titus, said her son moved to Mandalay, a city in Myanmar more than a year ago, to pursue a teaching career. Titus, who previously lived on the Bluff, is renting an apartment in Mandalay and lives alone. "He had just renewed his contract as he teaches English to Grade 5 learners," she said.

Cowan Titus "We do a check-in every morning and hours before the quake, I sent him a message and there was only one tick. I also called to check on him and there was no answer," Samantha said. She said she then saw reports of the earthquake and contacted the embassy for more information. "A woman from the embassy took my details and called me back half an hour later to say he was missing," Samantha told IOL.

She said the family was informed that earlier in the day, her son had gone to school however, he felt ill and returned home via private transport a short while after. "His best friend spoke to him and 20 minutes later the earthquake happened. We are not sure if he was in the room at the time or perhaps he took a walk down to the gym or restaurant in the building," Samantha added. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. She said the family had been looking forward to welcoming Titus home as he was due to return to South Africa for a month-long holiday.

She said his friends continue to search for him and are keeping the family informed. Samantha said the family has been overwhelmed by the support and compassion from the greater community. She said they have been hosting prayer meetings and news of Titus missing has gone viral. "We continue to pray for his safe return. We are a close-knit family and we want people to keep praying for his return," Samantha said.