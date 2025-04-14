Durban mother seeks justice: Jessica Shah charges policewoman over fatal gun order failure

A Durban mother continues to fight for justice, three years after her daughter was gunned down despite having a protection order against her ex-boyfriend. Jessica Shah has now opened a case against the police officer who she claims failed to execute her duties and remove the firearm of the man who murdered her daughter.

Sasha Lee Shah, 25, was gunned down in a parking lot at the Gateway shopping centre on October 30, 2022. At the time, police said the 25-year-old woman was killed by a known suspect. They said the suspect was also found with a gunshot wound. Reports later revealed that the shooter was Shah's ex-boyfriend, Kyle Inderlall. Sasha-Lee Shah and Kyle Inderlall Fight for justice Speaking to IOL, Shah said the officer, attached to the Phoenix Domestic Violence unit faces charges of contempt of court, failing to execute legal duty, and perjury.

Following the horrific murder-suicide, it was revealed that Sasha Lee had applied for an interim protection order against Inderlall. It was further revealed that at least three other people had obtained protection orders against him. During the state inquest in December 2023, witnesses took to the stand to provide their accounts of what transpired. A ballistic report was also handed to the court. "When I was asked to speak during court proceedings, I asked how come Kyle's gun was not taken away from him. I asked how come the police officer did not follow orders," she said.

The Magistrate then instructed that the Director of Public Prosecutions investigate the allegations that police failed to remove Inderlall's firearm. Opening a case Shah also told IOL that when she went to the police station, police were not eager to assist her. This, she said, pushed her to ensure that women's rights are taken seriously.

She explained how she waited for four hours for police to open the case. "When I asked about a CAS number, I was told not to worry about it. The police officer told me they will look at everything I told them and decide on whether a case should be opened," she said. Shah said she will continue to fight for justice, not just for her daughter but for other women in cases where police fail to take action.

She said she has since written to the Ministers of Justice and Police as well as the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner but has yet to receive a response. "I know this will not bring my daughter back from the grave but I am trying to make a difference," she said. [email protected]