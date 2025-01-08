Durban remembers Jimmy Carter's housing legacy

AS the world mourns the death of former United States President Jimmy Carter, a Durban community that benefited from his philanthropic work through low-cost houses built for the underprivileged in Sherwood, held a memorial service to celebrate his life and humanity. Carter served as the 39th US President from 1977 to 1981 and was awarded the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize for his work in finding peaceful solutions to international conflicts, advancing democracy and human rights, and promoting economic and social development.

On Tuesday night, members of the Sherwood community (Ethendeni Ka Habitat) gathered to pay tribute to Carter, who left an indelible mark on their lives. He died on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia in the United States at the age of 100. As an active member of Habitat for Humanity, Carter helped build homes for disadvantaged black communities, showcasing his commitment to social justice and equality. In 2002, Carter, joined by 2000 volunteers, built 304 houses for the Sherwood community. The project started in 2002 and was completed in 2003.

The first 100 houses were built in seven days. Habitat for Humanity is a global non-profit housing organisation working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in approximately 70 countries. It builds strength, stability and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of decent and affordable housing. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. During the memorial service, community members praised Carter for his humility.

Mandlenkosi Mkhize, chairperson of the Sherwood community said: “He was just a humble man. He was down to earth. You wouldn’t think that that person was a president. He personally came to help build the houses. He stayed amongst us in Sherwood during the building process of the first 100 houses. He never went to expensive hotels but wanted to make sure that he understood the livelihood of the people. We were lucky to have the former president come here and live among us for a whole week. “He never wanted us to treat him in a special way. We rubbed shoulders with him, he even took some of the community members to America. We have benefited from him a lot. His legacy remains among us and we will forever be grateful to him.” Mkhize said, if local leaders were to emulate Jimmy Carter, South Africa would be a better place. Many societal issues would be resolved.

“Our leaders need to come down to the people. They must stop thinking only about themselves. They must think about the people who put them in these positions. “My wish is that our leaders go back to the people who voted them into power and ensure that they understand the people’s needs,” Mkhize said. Dumisani Mzobe, a resident who built his home alongside Carter, expressed his gratitude and respect for the former president's humility and support.

“He gave us hope and joy. I’m also grateful to the organisation, Habitat for Humanity for bringing such a great leader to us, and to the committee that was in place then, for carrying hopes that the locals had,” Mzobe said. Sherwood community member Nelisiwe Zulu, whose parents benefited from the housing project, said this opportunity enabled her to attend better schools and live a decent life in the city. “Mr Carter took families from different informal settlements who were staying in one-room shacks with their children and put them in decent 2 bedroom houses, in an area close to all the amenities.

“We are grateful to him for changing our lives for the better. We are now known as the Sherwood community,” Zulu said. Members of the Sherwood community sang and danced at the Jimmy Carter Memorial Service celebrating Carter's life in Durban on Tuesday night. PHOTO: RAJESH JANTILAL Eric Apelgren, Head of the eThekwini Municipality’s International and Governmental Relations Unit who also attended the memorial service, said Jimmy Carter used his credibility and influence to mobilise businesses and volunteers to work together to do more. He added that the model of Habitat for Humanity, is effective and it is what leaders must emulate. “One of the good things is that the residents have all agreed to work with the city to further develop the available piece of land in Sherwood, given the shortage of houses in the city. We are planning to build a skills facility to help empower local youth,” Apelgren said.

He added that all the messages by the community would be put in a condolence card and sent to the Carter family via the US Consulate office in Durban. Carter will be laid to rest on Thursday.