E-hailing council EPCO pleased as Shesha App moves from ‘bully tactics’

The South African E-hailing Partner’s Council (EPCO) said it was pleased to note that Shesha is moving away from the “bullying tactics” that have previously been associated with the newly launched e-hailing app. Following its introduction in May 2024, there has been various reports of violence and extortion against people who are not using the Shesha App, of which the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) is a major stakeholder.

However in a media briefing held by Santaco on Friday, Shesha distanced itself from these acts of intimidation, stating they were not sanctioned by the company and that any such acts should be reported to the South African Police Service (SAPS). EPCO said it has been fighting to safeguard the interests of e-hailing drivers since 2015, seeking to protect them from oppression and economic exploitation by the e-hailing companies. However, it has accused the Shesha App of undermining these efforts. “After their media briefing as of 08 August 2024, we are pleased to see that they are moving away from bullying tactics, undermining the rule of law, discrimination traits, monopoly and dictatorship tendencies,” EPCO said in a statement.

“The characteristics above have become synonymous with Shesha App, as per their presentations to us and what has been experienced on the ground. “It’s authoritarian approach of calls to shut down other e-hailing platforms and self-proclaiming that they be the only App to operate in Gauteng with no exception to other Apps, including local Apps, proves beyond doubt that their transformation claim is absolutely rhetoric and a gimmick.” EPCO said it would endorse any app that complied with their E-hailing Benchmark, which is supported by government regulations and the Competition Commission.

“Shesha must be wary of e-hailing self proclaimed leaders (opportunists) and instead join real transformation by addressing the ‘monopoly’ which is the pink elephant in the room.” The e-hailing council also urged Shesha to refrain from black-on-black violence and from violating the freedom of choice and movement of others. “We hope Shesha App upholds their recently found values and position. We call upon the Department of Transport and the law enforcement authorities to take action against the kind of criminal activities seen recently, and to bring perpetrators to book.”

Intimidation and violence Some e-hailing drivers have said they were threatened and coerced into using the Shesha app by people claiming to be from the taxi association. National Taxi Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele said punitive measures had already been taken against perpetrators implicated in such acts. “We’ve also sent out a strong message to all would-be perpetrators of such barbaric violence to refrain from such acts, and we invite law enforcement agencies to take their part.”