Tuesday, September 13, 2022

e-Hailing driver charged after knocking traffic officer in Cape Town

A Cape Town police officer arresting the e-hailing driver in Claremont, Cape Town, after he knocked down a traffic officer and fled the scene. Image: Supplied/Councillor JP Smith.

Published 24m ago

Durban - A traffic officer from Cape Town in the Western Cape was lucky enough to escape with minor injuries after he was knocked down in a hit and run incident on Monday.

The driver of an e-hailing vehicle knocked down the officer in Green Point, in the Granger Bay Boulevard area, around 1pm on Monday afternoon, according to local councillor JP Smith.

There was another traffic officer on scene, however, who managed to jot down the suspects vehicle registration number as well as the make and model of the car, a silver Hyuandai Accent sedan - 1.6.

After an All-Points-Bulletin was circulated to available units in the area, the suspect was tracked to Claremont, around 15 kilometres south of Granger Bay Boulevard.

“The suspect, a contracted e-hailing driver, was transported to Sea Point police station and arrested for charges of Assault with intention to cause Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH),” Smith said in a statement.

The suspect stands in front of the the car used to knock down the traffic officer in Greenpoint. Image: Supplied/Councillor JP Smith.

The councilman said that the injured traffic officer was later discharged from hospital and had escaped with only minor injuries.

The suspect that was charged with assault and intent to cause Grievous Bodily Harm. Image: Supplied/ Councillor JP Smith.

