Easter carnage: Six people killed in horrific North West head-on collision

Six people died in a horrific head-on collision on the R49 road between Zeerust and Kopfontein port of entry in the North West. The accident happened at around 10pm on Sunday evening, according to Charles Matlou, spokesperson for the North West department of community safety and transport management.

He said four of the deceased were from one vehicle. “Two of the three (people) from another vehicle survived and were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. However, one of the survivors succumbed on Sunday morning, bringing the total number of the deceased to six,” said Matlou. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. “This brings the number of road accident fatalities to just below 50 and the second major crash in the province since the joint law enforcement operations commenced for Easter holidays on 20 March 2025.”

A case of culpable homicide is being investigated by the Nietverdiend police station in the Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality. Meanwhile, North West MEC for Community Safety and Transport Management, Wessels Morweng has sent “deepest” condolences to the families of the deceased. Morweng also wished speedy recovery to the injured.

On Monday, IOL reported that a grim shadow was cast over the country’s roads. What should have been a festive period filled with faith, family, and tradition instead turned deadly for dozens. In the provinces of Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape, authorities reported alarming spikes in both road fatalities and arrests related to driving under the influence. In Mpumalanga alone, a devastating toll was recorded: 18 lives lost between Thursday and Saturday. Many of the victims perished in horrific collisions, with the Nkangala District being particularly hard hit.

Among the deadliest incidents was a brutal head-on crash along the N4 toll road, between Machadodorp and Belfast, where six people lost their lives. Five were declared dead at the scene; a sixth died later in the hospital. The same route saw another deadly event when a minibus taxi overturned near Middelburg, killing two and injuring 13 others. [email protected]