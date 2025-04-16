Easter pilgrimage to Moria: Putco announces 500 buses as ZCC gathering returns

As thousands of Zion Christian Church (ZCC) members prepare for the highly anticipated Easter pilgrimage to Moria in Limpopo, bus company Putco has announced it will operate close to 500 buses to transport pilgrims to the Holy City. This marks the return of one of the largest religious gatherings in South Africa after a five-year pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which prompted restrictions on large public gatherings.

Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said the bus operation, which begins in the early hours of April 18, will transport church members from various regions in Gauteng and Mpumalanga. The return journey is scheduled for April 21. “In previous years, Putco typically dispatched about 800 buses for the pilgrimage,” Xulu said.

“However, this year’s event will follow a phased approach, with around 50% of the usual operations in place.” All buses assigned to the operation will come from Putco’s new fleet, equipped with modern safety and comfort features. Xulu said the company’s upgraded Monitoring Control Centre will live-track all buses using advanced GPS and live-feed cameras, allowing for early alerts and quick responses to any unusual activity on the road.

High traffic volumes are expected in Limpopo, especially around Polokwane, as pilgrims make their way to Moria, the spiritual home of the ZCC, which is believed to have more than 10 million members. While the main ZCC gathering is resuming for the first time since 2020, the St. Engenas ZCC held smaller gatherings during and after the height of the pandemic. Limpopo Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe is expected to outline safety and security measures for the Easter period, with police officers deployed to ensure public safety.

The return of the pilgrimage comes a year after a tragic accident in March 2024, when a bus carrying pilgrims from Botswana to Moria plunged off a bridge along the R518 Mmamatlakala Pass and caught fire. Forty-five people died in the crash and the victims later repatriated to Botswana. An eight-year-old girl was the sole survivor. As the Easter travel period approaches, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has urged public transport operators to ensure their vehicles and drivers comply with road safety regulations.

Operators must possess valid permits for passenger transport on designated routes and are encouraged to use trailers for goods rather than mixing them with passengers. “Illegal operators are warned not to exploit the increased demand for transport, as law enforcement authorities will be out in full force,” the RTMC said in a statement. Since the start of the RTMC’s Easter campaign on March 20, a total of 1,155 vehicles have been impounded, mostly for operating illegally.

Mpumalanga recorded the highest number with 792 vehicles, followed by Limpopo 88, Western Cape 87, Gauteng 78, North West 39, KwaZulu-Natal 37, Free State 31, and Eastern Cape 3. No vehicles have been impounded in the Northern Cape. The agency warned that traffic volumes are expected to surge on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning as worshippers and holidaymakers take to the roads.

Monday is also expected to see high traffic as people return from their destinations. Routes likely to be busiest include the N1 from Gauteng to Limpopo and Free State, the N2 from KwaZulu-Natal to the Eastern Cape, the N3 from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal, the N4 from Gauteng to Mpumalanga and North West, the R61 from Western Cape to Eastern Cape, and the N2 from Western to Eastern Cape. The RTMC advised motorists to plan trips carefully, take regular rest breaks, and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy, especially brakes, tyres, lights, and windshield wipers.

