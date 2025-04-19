Easter road carnage: Three killed in R35 crash

Three people, including a toddler, have died in a devastating crash on the R35 between Bethal and Middelburg, Mpumalanga, on Friday night. The incident involved a multipurpose vehicle (MPV) and an articulated truck, with three others seriously injured and two more sustaining minor injuries. All injured victims are currently receiving treatment at a Middelburg hospital.

The Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison,Jackie Macie, expressed concern over the rising number of road fatalities and reiterated the need for caution and compliance with traffic laws. “We remain undeterred to enforce the law on roads in order to prevent needless loss of lives from road crashes. However, the behaviour of some motorists remains a huge concern to us judging by the recent fatal crashes we have recorded since Thursday,” said Macie. “We will continue to ensure heightened law enforcement visibility on all priority routes in the province.”

Macie noted that earlier indications suggested that one of the drivers may have entered the R35 when it was unsafe to do so. On Thursday, six people were killed in a head-on crash on the N4 toll road near Belfast. These tragic accidents come as road safety officials warn of hazardous driving conditions over the Easter weekend, particularly along the N3 Toll Route.

Motorists have been advised to prepare for “wet and potentially cold weather conditions that could lead to delays and increased congestion,” according to the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC). N3TC’s Chief Operating Officer Thania Dhoogra advised road users to stay alert: “Pay attention to changing road and weather reports, heed warnings, and adapt your driving style to the prevailing conditions. Please be prepared for every eventuality and ensure you have emergency provisions in your vehicle.”

Already, two major crashes on the N3 have left over 65 people injured. The first occurred just after midnight Friday, when two trucks collided near Town Hill. One driver had to be rescued from the wreckage and was transported in critical condition. A second, more severe collision followed just before 3am. This multi-vehicle pile-up reportedly involved at least 15 vehicles, including two trucks, two taxis, and a passenger bus. Emergency responders described the scene as “carnage,” with widespread debris and vehicles scattered across all lanes. According to Mi7 National Group, a total of 65 people were injured in both incidents: one person sustained serious injuries, three suffered moderate injuries and 61 sustained minor injuries.

Four patients were hospitalised, while the rest were treated on site, said Mi7 Group. Authorities continue to urge road users to prioritise safety and avoid reckless behaviour. “Those who will be travelling must prioritise their safety and that of other road users by not driving in a reckless and negligent manner, said Macie.