Easter road safety: JMPD launches initiative to curb drunk driving

As the Easter long weekend approaches, the City of Johannesburg's Public Safety Department is taking proactive steps to ensure the safety of travelers. Earlier this week, reports emerged highlighting a shocking increase in the number of drunk driving arrests, with the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) apprehending 112 motorists for alcohol-related offenses. This alarming statistic underscores the need for a robust intervention as families prepare to travel for holiday gatherings.

In a bid to address the alarming rise in road fatalities typically seen during this festive period, the JMPD and Department of Public Safety have launched a comprehensive safety build-up leading to a campaign taking place on April 17 at the Grasmere Toll Plaza, in collaboration with Diageo and Coca-Cola. This significant partnership with Diageo and Coca-Cola demonstrates a unified commitment to prioritising the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors during the Easter period. "Easter is a time for families to come together, and we want to ensure that everyone reaches their destinations safely," stated JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla. "Our officers are working tirelessly to ensure compliance with traffic regulations, addressing issues such as speeding, drunk driving, and unroadworthy vehicles.

“Roadblocks have been strategically set up around the toll plaza, where officers are stopping vehicles to verify valid driver's licenses, vehicle registration, and overall roadworthiness. Particular emphasis is placed on public transport vehicles to ensure passenger safety. Furthermore, breathalyzer tests are being administered to deter instances of driving under the influence.” "Beyond enforcement, the campaign aims to raise public awareness and educate road users. Essential safety tips are being distributed via pamphlets, with advice including: Plan journeys to avoid last-minute rushes.

Ensure vehicle roadworthiness by checking tires, brakes, lights, and fluid levels.

Adhering to speed limits is suitable for road conditions.

Avoid distractions such as mobile phone use while driving.

Taking regular breaks every two hours to prevent fatigue.

Not drinking and driving; appointing a designated driver or using alternative transport if consuming alcohol.

Wearing seatbelts and ensuring all occupants, including rear-seat passengers, are secured.

Being visible: pedestrians should wear bright clothing at night and use designated sidewalks. “The Grasmere Toll Plaza, a major gateway for travelers heading south out of Johannesburg, was identified as a key focal point for this safety initiative due to the expected high traffic volume during Easter. By establishing a strong presence here, authorities aim to send a clear message to all road users about the importance of safety,” Public Safety spokesperson Lelethu Ndyamboti told IOL.